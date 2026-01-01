Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Avidbank Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.44 and last traded at $26.56. 42,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 25,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.89.

Avidbank Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.36.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) is a Texas?based commercial bank headquartered in Irving, serving businesses and individuals throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex. Chartered as a community bank, Avidbank operates as the wholly owned subsidiary of Avidbank Corporation, providing a full range of deposit and lending solutions tailored to local markets. The bank’s mission focuses on delivering personalized financial services that support economic growth in its core service area.

Key offerings include traditional deposit products such as checking and savings accounts, money market funds, and certificates of deposit, all protected by FDIC insurance.

