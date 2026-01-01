Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Short Interest Down 25.5% in December

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 732,478 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the November 30th total of 982,713 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 714,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 714,410 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.91. The stock had a trading volume of 614,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,245. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a one year low of $17.81 and a one year high of $20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,442.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 117.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

