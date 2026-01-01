Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Down 27.6% in December

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas (NYSE:LND – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 64,767 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the November 30th total of 89,471 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,762 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,762 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE LND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 4,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,098. Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75.

Get Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LND. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. ERn Financial LLC bought a new position in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 750.8% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 16,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 36,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 14,651 shares during the period. 1.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LND shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas in a research report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

About Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas

(Get Free Report)

Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agrícolas is a Brazil-based agribusiness company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of agricultural land in key farming regions across the country. The company’s core activities include identifying undervalued or underutilized rural properties, implementing infrastructure improvements and modern farming practices, and either operating the land directly or selling it to third parties. Brasilagro’s land bank spans several states in Brazil, with holdings in Maranhão, Bahia, Tocantins, Goiás and Mato Grosso, among others.

In its agricultural operations, Brasilagro cultivates a variety of crops such as soybeans, corn and cotton, leveraging advances in crop genetics, irrigation and soil management to enhance productivity and sustainability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brasilagro Cia Brasileira De Propriedades Agricolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.