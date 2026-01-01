Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,422 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 6,477 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Network-1 Technologies Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.21. Network-1 Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.90.
Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies
Network-1 Technologies Company Profile
Network-1 Technologies is a technology licensing company that focuses on the acquisition, development and monetization of intellectual property. The firm’s core business revolves around enforcing and licensing its patent portfolio to manufacturers and distributors of networking and power delivery equipment. By leveraging its proprietary technologies, Network-1 seeks to generate recurring revenue through negotiated licensing agreements and, when necessary, litigation to protect its patents.
The company’s principal assets consist of granted patents and patent applications related to Power over Ethernet (PoE) and network security technologies.
Further Reading
