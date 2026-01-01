Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,422 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the November 30th total of 6,477 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Network-1 Technologies Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 24,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,313. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.21. Network-1 Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTIP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Network-1 Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Network-1 Technologies in the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 31.6% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 68,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Network-1 Technologies by 191.4% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,070,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 702,833 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies is a technology licensing company that focuses on the acquisition, development and monetization of intellectual property. The firm’s core business revolves around enforcing and licensing its patent portfolio to manufacturers and distributors of networking and power delivery equipment. By leveraging its proprietary technologies, Network-1 seeks to generate recurring revenue through negotiated licensing agreements and, when necessary, litigation to protect its patents.

The company’s principal assets consist of granted patents and patent applications related to Power over Ethernet (PoE) and network security technologies.

