Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.87. 100,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 94,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TPST shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Get Tempest Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TPST

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1%

The company has a market cap of $14.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of -2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.27) by $2.48. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tempest Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempest Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.66% of Tempest Therapeutics worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempest Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies for cancer and immune?mediated diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug discovery platform, Tempest advances programs designed to modulate tumor metabolism and enhance antitumor immunity. Its pipeline includes oral, selective inhibitors targeting pathways such as peroxisome proliferator?activated receptor alpha (PPAR?) and salt?inducible kinase (SIK), with potential applications across solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

The company’s lead candidate, TPST-1120, is a first?in?class PPAR? antagonist designed to reprogram the tumor microenvironment by disrupting fatty acid oxidation in immune and cancer cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.