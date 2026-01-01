iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Shares Down 2.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $72.08 and last traded at $69.8030. 201,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 236,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $851.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 244.3% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,022,000 after acquiring an additional 248,418 shares in the last quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 209,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

