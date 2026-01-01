iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Shares Down 0.8% – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $72.10 and last traded at $72.35. Approximately 40,501 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 42,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.91.
iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,408,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $680,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the second quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF in the third quarter valued at $355,000.
About iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF
The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.
