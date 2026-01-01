HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €82.60 and last traded at €82.60. 3,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 158,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at €82.50.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products. The Electronics segment provides automated driving products, such as radar sensors and steering electronics; sensors and actuators; body electronics, including lighting electronics and access systems; and energy management products.

