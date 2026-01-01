Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €35.81 and last traded at €36.15. 149,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 321,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €37.35 and its 200-day moving average is €39.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores. Hugo Boss AG was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany.

