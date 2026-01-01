SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading 2% Higher – What’s Next?

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €34.12 and last traded at €34.08. 36,219 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €33.42.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of €24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.36.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments. The company offers string and central solar inverters for various module types; battery inverters for high voltage batteries, on- and off- grid applications, commercial and industrial storage solutions, large scale storage solutions, and accessories; medium-voltage technology products; and DC-DC converters.

