Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.62 and last traded at €35.42. Approximately 23,937 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.40.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions for the intralogistics sector with a portfolio of material handling equipment, automated systems, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment engages in the development, production, sale, and short-term rental of new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products, including automation; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

