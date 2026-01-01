Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Trading 0.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €108.20 and last traded at €107.40. 28,639 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €106.40.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €94.26.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, and nuclear fusion services. In addition, the company offers energy efficiency, carbon capture, utilization, and storage; and hydrogen, hydropower, and wind power services.

