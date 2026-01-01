TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 113.40 and last traded at GBX 113.40. Approximately 425,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,783,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114.
TwentyFour Income Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £918.60 million and a P/E ratio of 9.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 112.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.73.
TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 6.18 earnings per share for the quarter. TwentyFour Income had a return on equity of 103.44% and a net margin of 1,552.21%.
TwentyFour Income Company Profile
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a London listed closed-ended fund which targets less liquid, higher yielding UK and European asset backed securities.
