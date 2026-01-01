Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading 0.9% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.21. 441,253 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 434,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atomera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Atomera Trading Up 0.9%

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Atomera had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 15,555.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atomera

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Atomera in the first quarter worth $45,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atomera by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 139,776 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atomera in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 63,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atomera during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atomera

Atomera Inc is a materials engineering company that develops and licenses advanced thin film technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its flagship offering, Mears Silicon Technology (MST), is designed to enhance transistor performance, improve power efficiency and boost device yields. Atomera’s solutions are integrated into existing fabrication processes without major changes to equipment or materials flows, enabling foundries and integrated device manufacturers to adopt the technology with minimal disruption.

At the core of Atomera’s business model is the licensing and patent-licensing of MST.

