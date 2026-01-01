SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,573,733 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the November 30th total of 3,292,593 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 919,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

SSB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares set a $127.00 price objective on SouthState Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on SouthState Bank from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SouthState Bank in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,775,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,367,000 after purchasing an additional 130,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,666,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,392,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SouthState Bank by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,948,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,310,000 after buying an additional 178,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in SouthState Bank by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,306,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SouthState Bank by 9,074.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,435,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,019 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, hitting $94.04. 599,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.76. SouthState Bank has a fifty-two week low of $77.74 and a fifty-two week high of $109.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.31.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

SouthState Bank (NYSE: SSB) is a bank holding company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida, that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. Through its subsidiary, SouthState Bank, the company serves businesses, institutions and individuals with deposit, lending and treasury management solutions. Its core business lines include commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate lending, consumer mortgages and home equity loans.

In addition to traditional lending and deposit products, SouthState Bank offers specialized services such as treasury and cash management, merchant services, payment solutions and online banking.

