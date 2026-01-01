Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Short Interest Update

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,547,510 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 3,293,476 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,163,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 117.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,038,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,347,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,215,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,498,000 after purchasing an additional 683,035 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 222.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,531,000 after purchasing an additional 662,458 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 35.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,544,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,740,000 after purchasing an additional 406,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.01. The company had a trading volume of 623,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,361. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $76.01 and a 12 month high of $121.81.

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.97 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 22.78%.Allison Transmission’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings cut Allison Transmission from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and seller of fully automatic transmissions and hybrid propulsion systems for commercial duty vehicles and off-highway equipment. The company’s products are engineered to improve fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance across a broad range of industries. Allison’s core transmission portfolio serves applications such as on-highway trucks and buses, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and military ground vehicles.

In addition to conventional automatic transmissions, Allison offers advanced hybrid systems that integrate electric motors with mechanical transmission components.

