JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 67 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the November 30th total of 51 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,019 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.70. 393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,671. JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $62.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 million, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JUSA – Free Report) by 714.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 5.36% of JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan U.S. Research Enhanced Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap equities using a top-down and bottom-up approach in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. JUSA was launched on Jul 7, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

