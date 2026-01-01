Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Update

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,205,345 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 925,558 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Mativ Price Performance
NYSE MATV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $663.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.86.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Mativ had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Analysts forecast that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
Mativ Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MATV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Mativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mativ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Mativ
Institutional Trading of Mativ
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mativ in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,841,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mativ by 1,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 948,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 658,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 144.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 688,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ in the second quarter valued at $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
About Mativ
Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.
Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mativ
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.