Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV) Short Interest Update

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,205,345 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 925,558 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 309,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 309,598 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Mativ Price Performance

NYSE MATV traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Mativ has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $663.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Mativ alerts:

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Mativ had a negative net margin of 22.03% and a positive return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $513.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Analysts forecast that Mativ will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. Mativ’s payout ratio is -4.98%.

MATV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Mativ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Mativ in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mativ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mativ

Institutional Trading of Mativ

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mativ in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,841,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mativ by 1,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after acquiring an additional 948,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mativ by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 658,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mativ by 144.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 688,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Mativ in the second quarter valued at $2,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

(Get Free Report)

Mativ is a global supplier of specialty fiber-based materials and engineered solutions, established in April 2021 through the spin-off of Ahlstrom-Munksjö’s global filtration and engineered materials business. Trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker MATV, the company focuses on designing and manufacturing high-performance products for a broad range of end markets, including life sciences, energy storage, industrial filtration, and consumer products.

Through its Advanced Solutions segment, Mativ produces innovative materials such as lithium-ion battery separators, specialty release liners, and pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mativ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mativ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.