Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 360,347 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 271,507 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 528,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 528,766 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 10.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 2.5%

RETL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 109,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,537. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 3.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

Get Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RETL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 52.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 1,026.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares by 393.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 53,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 43,035 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers. These companies include specialty retailers, as well as diversified retailers, such as department stores, discount stores, and superstores. Its investment sector includes hypermarkets and super centers, Internet retail, home improvement retail, apparel retail, general merchandise stores, department stores, automotive retail, specialty stores, home furnishing retail, computer and electronics retail, and catalog retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.