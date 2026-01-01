TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as high as $11.04. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $11.0250, with a volume of 2,309,716 shares.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAL. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in TAL Education Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 303,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,902,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 2,125.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 12,628,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,824,000 after buying an additional 12,061,305 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $861.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TAL Education Group is a leading provider of after-school tutoring services in China, specializing in K-12 academic instruction. The company offers a range of programs designed to help primary and secondary school students strengthen their core competencies in subjects such as mathematics, English, Chinese language and science. TAL leverages both in-person learning centers and digital platforms to deliver its curriculum, aiming to support student progress through interactive lessons and personalized study plans.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Beijing, TAL Education Group has grown into one of China’s largest private education firms.

