Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) dropped 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.33. Approximately 579,108 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 213,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $45.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of -0.46.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 283.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Telomir Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: TELO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel small-molecule therapies for cardiometabolic and fibrotic diseases. Leveraging a proprietary target discovery platform, the company aims to identify and modulate key biological pathways implicated in tissue fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic dysregulation. Its research strategy centers on oral agents intended to address high-unmet-need conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and systemic fibrotic disorders, where existing treatment options are limited.

The company’s lead development candidate is an oral inhibitor currently in early-phase clinical trials that targets growth factors involved in fibrotic tissue remodeling.

