Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $82.63 and traded as high as $86.65. Boyd Gaming shares last traded at $86.0660, with a volume of 496,312 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BYD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $707.32 million for the quarter. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 46.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $1,607,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,960,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,541,520.92. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 56.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 162.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

