Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $48.64 and traded as high as $50.15. Westamerica Bancorporation shares last traded at $48.98, with a volume of 103,234 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.20 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 43.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.09%.

Westamerica Bancorporation declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,019,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,816,000 after acquiring an additional 171,991 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after purchasing an additional 200,884 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 309,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after purchasing an additional 144,405 shares during the period. Finally, RBO & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.8% in the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 297,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ: WABC) is a California-based bank holding company that provides a comprehensive suite of commercial banking, trust and wealth management services. Through its primary subsidiary, Westamerica Bank, the company offers deposit products, lending solutions and treasury management to a diverse clientele that includes small and mid-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and individuals.

The company’s lending portfolio encompasses commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, equipment financing and lines of credit designed to support working capital needs.

