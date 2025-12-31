Short Interest in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Expands By 22.3%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,824,114 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 1,490,953 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 537,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 537,881 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of IVT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.20. The company had a trading volume of 445,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,967. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. InvenTrust Properties has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $31.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $74.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.57 million. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 6.65%. InvenTrust Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InvenTrust Properties

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $0.2377 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 67.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,072,000 after acquiring an additional 166,881 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 537.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 120,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 101,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp is a self?managed real estate investment trust specializing in suburban and urban retail real estate. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company focuses on the acquisition, leasing and management of open?air shopping centers that serve everyday consumer needs.

The company’s portfolio is concentrated in neighborhood and community retail assets anchored by grocery stores, pharmacies and national service tenants. InvenTrust engages in active leasing strategies, property management services and selective development and redevelopment initiatives designed to enhance long?term cash flow and tenant mix.

InvenTrust Properties was created in 2019 through the spin?off of its predecessor, Inland Real Estate Investment Corp, and adopted its current name upon separation.

