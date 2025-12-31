Short Interest in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL) Grows By 36.8%

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:PFRL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 15,631 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the November 30th total of 11,430 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 9,292 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF Stock Performance

PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,225. PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 126,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

About PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF

The PGIM Floating Rate Income ETF (PFRL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by investing mainly in senior floating rate loans of any credit quality from around the world. PFRL was launched on May 17, 2022 and is managed by PGIM.

