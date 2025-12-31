Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading Down 12.5% – What’s Next?

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 519,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 457,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Independence Gold Trading Down 12.5%

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The company has a market cap of C$23.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of -1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Independence Gold

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in Canada and North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts Project comprising six claim groups and consist of seventy mineral claims covering an approximately 8,840 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Laidman Project comprising six mineral tenures covering an approximately 10,800 hectares located in the British Columbia.

