Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading 25% Higher – Should You Buy?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shot up 25% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 519,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 398% from the average session volume of 104,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Emergent Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.57.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

