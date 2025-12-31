Short Interest in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Increases By 22.6%

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,254,753 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 1,023,085 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 588,293 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.29 per share, with a total value of $49,931.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,181.07. This represents a 2.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.85 per share, with a total value of $91,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 100,445 shares in the company, valued at $9,225,873.25. This represents a 1.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATGE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 605,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,940,000 after buying an additional 494,058 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,330 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter valued at about $42,699,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Adtalem Global Education by 96.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 465,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,830,000 after acquiring an additional 228,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 96.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 428,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,254,000 after acquiring an additional 210,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ATGE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.49. 323,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $156.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.35.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $462.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.30 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 13.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.90 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

