Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,922,334 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 9,804,662 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,359,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,359,308 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LRMR shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Larimar Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 75.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 910,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,362. The stock has a market cap of $315.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.05. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $5.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). As a group, research analysts predict that Larimar Therapeutics will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.