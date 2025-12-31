AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) Shares Up 44.4% – Here’s Why

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF – Get Free Report) was up 44.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.32. Approximately 290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.
AB Electrolux (publ) Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.93.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories. It also provides hobs, ovens, and hoods; and tumble dryers. The company offers its products under the Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire brands through retailers, buying groups, and independent stores.
