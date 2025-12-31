CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Shares Up 5.6% – Still a Buy?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.5802 and last traded at $0.5601. Approximately 138,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,922,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5306.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of CN Energy Group. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.40% of CN Energy Group. at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company’s activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also engages in the generation and supply of biomass electricity; production of steam for heating; sale of minerals, stone, metal materials, construction materials, wood, chemical materials and products, rubber products, and paper products; management and conversion of forest and natural ecosystem; and forest acquisition, rights transfer, and nurturing, and timber harvesting and processing activities.

