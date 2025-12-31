Short Interest in Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Decreases By 19.1%

Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 444,734 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 549,490 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.
ALUR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.
ALUR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,895. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Allurion Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $16.81.
Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Research analysts predict that Allurion Technologies will post -9.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Allurion Technologies is a medical technology company specializing in non-surgical weight-loss solutions. The company’s flagship product, the Allurion Gastric Balloon, is a swallowable, fluid-filled device designed to promote weight loss by creating a sense of fullness in the stomach. Unlike traditional intragastric balloons, the Allurion device does not require endoscopic insertion or removal, as it self-deflates and is naturally expelled after treatment, simplifying the patient experience and reducing clinical resource requirements.
In addition to its gastric balloon, Allurion has developed a comprehensive digital health platform that integrates wireless tracking devices, a mobile application, and remote coaching to support patients throughout their weight-loss journey.
