Short Interest in Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ALUR) Decreases By 19.1%

Allurion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 444,734 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 549,490 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,957 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company's shares are sold short.

ALUR has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Allurion Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allurion Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allurion Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Allurion Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:ALUR Free Report ) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.25% of Allurion Technologies worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

ALUR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 73,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,895. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. Allurion Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $16.81.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.45) by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Research analysts predict that Allurion Technologies will post -9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Allurion Technologies is a medical technology company specializing in non-surgical weight-loss solutions. The company’s flagship product, the Allurion Gastric Balloon, is a swallowable, fluid-filled device designed to promote weight loss by creating a sense of fullness in the stomach. Unlike traditional intragastric balloons, the Allurion device does not require endoscopic insertion or removal, as it self-deflates and is naturally expelled after treatment, simplifying the patient experience and reducing clinical resource requirements.

In addition to its gastric balloon, Allurion has developed a comprehensive digital health platform that integrates wireless tracking devices, a mobile application, and remote coaching to support patients throughout their weight-loss journey.

