Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,167,426 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the November 30th total of 8,902,664 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,935,903 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company's stock are short sold.

Capri stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,413,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. Capri has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). Capri had a negative return on equity of 138.53% and a negative net margin of 29.55%.The business had revenue of $856.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.74 million. Capri has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.80 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, CFO Rajal Mehta sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,236.36. This trade represents a 93.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Capri by 70.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter worth about $8,673,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Capri from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Capri from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Capri to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.23.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE: CPRI) is a global luxury fashion company that designs, markets and distributes a range of premium lifestyle products. The company’s principal brands—Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo—offer handbags, ready-to-wear apparel, footwear, watches, jewelry, fragrance and other accessories. Capri Holdings combines in-house design talent with international sourcing, manufacturing and retail operations to deliver collections that reflect each brand’s distinct heritage and aesthetic vision.

Formed in 2018 through the rebranding of Michael Kors Holdings following the acquisition of Versace, Capri has since integrated Jimmy Choo into its portfolio.

