Hanover Foods (OTC:HNFSA) Shares Down 2.2% – Here’s What Happened

Hanover Foods Co. (OTC:HNFSA) shares traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $45.00. 2,181 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

Hanover Foods Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58.

About Hanover Foods

Hanover Foods Corporation engages in processing, packaging, and selling fresh canned and frozen products. It offers baked beans, beans, canned blends and vegetables, frozen blends and vegetables, kosher, pork and beans, soft pretzels, steam in bag products, and tomatoes, as well as soups, salads, and broths. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Hanover, Pennsylvania.

