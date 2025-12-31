Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Progressive Call Options (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 641,904 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 21,419% compared to the typical volume of 2,983 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.48, for a total value of $1,142,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 223,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,956,523.52. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.29, for a total transaction of $307,050.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,176.42. This represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,034 shares of company stock worth $2,047,481 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Progressive by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 75,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 12,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 176.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 21,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in Progressive during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,757,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Stock Performance

Progressive stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $227.84. 2,132,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,447. The firm has a market cap of $133.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.36. Progressive has a 52 week low of $199.90 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progressive will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Progressive from $271.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.98.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corporation is a large U.S.-based property and casualty insurer that primarily underwrites personal auto insurance along with a broad suite of related products. Its offerings include coverage for private passenger automobiles, commercial auto fleets, motorcycles, boats and recreational vehicles, as well as homeowners, renters, umbrella and other specialty P&C products. Progressive also provides claims handling, risk management and related services to individual and commercial policyholders.

The company distributes its products through a mix of direct channels—online and by phone—and an extensive independent agent network.

