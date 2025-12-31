Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM) Short Interest Down 24.3% in December

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 115,183 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 152,249 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 57,667 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ FARM traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 93,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,744. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.23. Farmer Brothers has a twelve month low of $1.34 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

Farmer Brothers (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.26 million. Farmer Brothers had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Brothers will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FARM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Farmer Brothers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Farmer Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Craig Hallum cut Farmer Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Farmer Brothers in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmer Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Farmer Brothers in the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Brothers during the third quarter valued at $537,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 218,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Farmer Brothers by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Farmer Brothers by 253.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Brothers Company (NASDAQ: FARM) is a specialty coffee roaster and distributor that serves the foodservice, hospitality and office coffee markets across the United States. The company produces and delivers coffee, tea, single-serve products and beverage equipment, supporting its customers with supply chain solutions, equipment maintenance and barista training services. Its operations are organized to serve commercial accounts ranging from national restaurant chains and convenience stores to independent coffee shops and corporate offices.

Founded in 1912 in Texas, Farmer Brothers has grown from a regional roaster into a national supplier with a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities.

