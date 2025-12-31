iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,642 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 13,427 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,922 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.94. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $44.61. The firm has a market cap of $700.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 22,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

