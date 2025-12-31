Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,888 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 72,451 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,448 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CODA stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.30. 73,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,676. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Coda Octopus Group has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.63 million, a PE ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Coda Octopus Group

In other news, major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 2,045,211 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,469.65. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 18.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CODA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Report on CODA

About Coda Octopus Group

(Get Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc is a technology company that develops and sells real-time 3D sonar systems and related solutions for underwater applications. Its flagship Echoscope® real-time 3D sonar system enables clients to visualize subsea structures and seabed conditions in unprecedented detail. The company’s product portfolio also includes BathyCORR® geophysical survey processing software, a range of ROV and USV inspection tools, and advanced subsea positioning and motion reference units. These technologies support tasks such as inspection, maintenance, salvage, survey, and security in challenging marine environments.

The company serves a broad set of industries, including offshore oil and gas, marine mining, defense, civil engineering, telecommunications, and scientific research.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.