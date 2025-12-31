Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Abitibi Royalties Inc. (CVE:RZZ – Get Free Report) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$26.80 and last traded at C$27.00. Approximately 4,551 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.15.
Abitibi Royalties Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$336.50 million and a PE ratio of -168.75.
Abitibi Royalties Company Profile
Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine that includes the East Malartic, Odyssey, Sladen, Sheehan, Jeffrey, Barnat Extension, Gouldie Zone, and the Charlie Zone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Val-d'Or, Canada.
