iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ) Stock Price Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.61 and last traded at $92.58. 6,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 25,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.10.

iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $156.08 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCJ. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $416,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 412.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Japan Small-Cap ETF (SCJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Japan Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap Japanese stocks. SCJ was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

