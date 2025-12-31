Decker Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:DMFG) Trading 18.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Decker Manufacturing Co. (OTCMKTS:DMFG – Get Free Report) was up 18.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $70.00. 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

Decker Manufacturing Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.46.

About Decker Manufacturing

Decker Manufacturing Corporation manufactures hex nuts, weld nuts, pipe plugs, and other industrial fasteners to the automotive, agricultural, farm implement, heavy duty equipment, and construction industries. The company offers weld fasteners, nut/washer assemblies, wheel nuts, locknuts, flange nuts, and pipe/drain plugs for passenger car and truck assembly applications, powertrains, transmissions, and chassis; hex, tower, guard rail, and culvert nuts for highways, signage, bridges, and building constructions; internal engine, hitch, and trailer fasteners; and seat belts and guard rails for safety market applications.

