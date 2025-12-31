S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Shares Up 18% – What’s Next?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 18% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.90 and last traded at GBX 19. Approximately 8,396,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 2,688,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.10.

Key Headlines Impacting S4 Capital

Here are the key news stories impacting S4 Capital this week:

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Paste links or text for items you expect are positive (e.g., new large client wins, better-than-expected results, favorable analyst upgrades).

Paste links or text for items you expect are positive (e.g., new large client wins, better-than-expected results, favorable analyst upgrades). Neutral Sentiment: Paste links or text for neutral/ambiguous items (e.g., routine trading updates, corporate restructuring details without clear near-term cash/earnings impact).

Paste links or text for neutral/ambiguous items (e.g., routine trading updates, corporate restructuring details without clear near-term cash/earnings impact). Negative Sentiment: Paste links or text for potentially negative items (e.g., profit warnings, significant client losses, big write-downs, downgrades, regulatory problems, or director sales).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 29.

S4 Capital Stock Up 7.4%

The company has a market cap of £135.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 18.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.44.

S4 Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.