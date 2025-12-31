Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Shares Up 8.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Malaga Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.00. 1,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.1932.

Malaga Financial Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $213.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.09.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Company Profile

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, single and multi-family residential mortgage, consumer, 14-unit investment property, construction, personal, and business loans; home equity lines of credit; and certificates of deposit.

