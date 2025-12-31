Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT) Short Interest Down 26.2% in December

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,669 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the November 30th total of 4,969 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 9,233 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MGMT traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,553. Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $32.09 and a one year high of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83.

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1507 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 34.0%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF

Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth bought a new stake in Ballast Small/Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,502,000.

The Ballast Small\u002FMid Cap ETF (MGMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund that aims for positive risk-adjusted returns. MGMT was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Ballast.

