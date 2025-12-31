Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,628 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 30,280 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,378 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,378 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castor Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castor Maritime currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Castor Maritime Price Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Castor Maritime stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. ( NASDAQ:CTRM Free Report ) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Castor Maritime worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

CTRM stock remained flat at $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 45,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,042. The company has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.

Castor Maritime Company Profile

Castor Maritime Inc is a global shipping company that specializes in the acquisition and operation of dry bulk carriers. The company’s fleet, comprising primarily Supramax, Ultramax and Handysize vessels, is deployed on short-, medium- and long-term time and voyage charters. Castor Maritime focuses on the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities such as coal, grain, iron ore, fertilizers and other industrial raw materials.

Headquartered in Athens, Greece, with a commercial office in New York, Castor Maritime serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas.

