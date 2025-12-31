Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) Short Interest Down 28.6% in December

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 21,628 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 30,280 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,378 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,378 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Castor Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Castor Maritime currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Castor Maritime
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Castor Maritime Price Performance
CTRM stock remained flat at $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 45,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,042. The company has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14. Castor Maritime has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61.
Castor Maritime Company Profile
Castor Maritime Inc is a global shipping company that specializes in the acquisition and operation of dry bulk carriers. The company’s fleet, comprising primarily Supramax, Ultramax and Handysize vessels, is deployed on short-, medium- and long-term time and voyage charters. Castor Maritime focuses on the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities such as coal, grain, iron ore, fertilizers and other industrial raw materials.
Headquartered in Athens, Greece, with a commercial office in New York, Castor Maritime serves customers across Asia, Europe and the Americas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Castor Maritime
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.