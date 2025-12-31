Globe Life (GL) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/29/2025 – Globe Life had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Globe Life was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating.

12/15/2025 – Globe Life had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/15/2025 – Globe Life had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2025 – Globe Life had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

12/11/2025 – Globe Life had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $182.00 to $199.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Globe Life had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Globe Life had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Globe Life was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/21/2025 – Globe Life had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $167.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Globe Life had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $179.00 to $177.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 9,379 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,317,092.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 35,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,943.24. The trade was a 20.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life, traded on the NYSE under the symbol GL, is a U.S.-based insurance holding company that underwrites and distributes a range of life and supplemental health insurance products. Through its subsidiary brands—Globe Life, American Income Life, Liberty National Life, United American Insurance Company and Family Heritage Life—it offers term life, whole life, fixed annuities and supplemental health coverage designed to meet the needs of individuals and families across various socioeconomic segments.

The company’s product suite includes low-cost, easy-to-understand life insurance policies, accidental death and dismemberment coverage, hospital indemnity plans and specified disease insurance.

