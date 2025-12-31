Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 33.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 237,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 416,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp. in July 2011. Falcon Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

