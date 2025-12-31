Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,344 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 1,639 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of DBEZ stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,266. The company has a market cap of $70.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.02. Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 2.24% of Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF

The Xtrackers MSCI Eurozone Hedged Equity ETF (DBEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from eurozone nations and hedges out the currency fluctuations of the euro relative to the US dollar. DBEZ was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by Xtrackers.

