TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Trading Up 12.2% – Here’s What Happened

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.49. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

TUI Group (OTCMKTS: TUIFF) is a leading integrated tourism company headquartered in Hanover, Germany. The firm specializes in providing comprehensive travel and holiday experiences that span tour operations, accommodation, transportation, and on-site services. TUI’s portfolio encompasses branded airlines, cruise ships, hotels, resorts, and retail travel agencies, positioning it as one of the largest tourism businesses globally.

Originally founded in 1923 as Preussag AG, the company shifted its focus from mining and industrial activities to tourism in the late 1990s.

