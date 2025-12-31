Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Stock Price Down 7.4% – What’s Next?

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.2257 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 4,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 13,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Magellan Gold Trading Down 29.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17.

About Magellan Gold

Magellan Gold (OTCMKTS:MAGE) is a junior mineral exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties. The company’s objective is to generate value through systematic field programs that include geological mapping, sampling, geophysical surveys and targeted drill campaigns aimed at defining high-potential gold occurrences.

Magellan Gold’s asset portfolio is concentrated in northwestern Mexico, where it holds interests in several early-stage gold projects.

